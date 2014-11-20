Survey: Tottenham fans still have more confidence in Pochettino than their team
By Nick Harper
FourFourTwo and Forza Football have surveyed 200,000 fans of Premier League clubs to gauge their confidence in their team's manager, players and chairman/owner. Here, Nick Harper picks through the findings to see how Tottenham fans' mood has changed over the season...
As befits a team of slightly above average standing in the Premier League, Tottenham’s figures on the eve of the new season were slightly above average. Confidence in Mauricio Pochettino sat at 83%, and his squad 76%.
From there it could have gone either way, and while confidence increased to a season (so far) high of 85% and 78% respectively following the 4-0 defeat of QPR, since then it’s been a slow, sorry decline.
Three defeats in the last four have seen Tottenham drop to 12th in the table. Confidence in the squad has fallen as low as 60%, while Pochettino is down to 64%, which suggests he may not be the Messiah after all.
And that noise you can hear is Mr Levy growing restless again.
