Survey: Tottenham fans still have more confidence in Pochettino than their team

As befits a team of slightly above average standing in the Premier League, Tottenham’s figures on the eve of the new season were slightly above average. Confidence in Mauricio Pochettino sat at 83%, and his squad 76%.

From there it could have gone either way, and while confidence increased to a season (so far) high of 85% and 78% respectively following the 4-0 defeat of QPR, since then it’s been a slow, sorry decline.

Three defeats in the last four have seen Tottenham drop to 12th in the table. Confidence in the squad has fallen as low as 60%, while Pochettino is down to 64%, which suggests he may not be the Messiah after all.

And that noise you can hear is Mr Levy growing restless again.

