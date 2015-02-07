Swansea 1-1 Sunderland: Defoe has now scored against how many current Prem sides?

FURTHER READING Report Monk reaction Poyet reaction Analysis with Stats Zone

Swansea boss Garry Monk was left to lament his side's profligacy in front of goal after being held by the Black Cats in South Wales.

The home side had already carved out 8 opportunites in 42 minutes without reward when Jermain Defoe bagged his second Sunderland goal in as many appearances since arriving from Toronto.

But Gus Poyet's men would go on to fashion just 1 more chance and have to settle for a point after being thwarted by a familiar face.

Ki Sung-yueng made 34 appearances on loan for Sunderland last season and popped up with a diving header for his parent club having had an earlier effort ruled out for offside.

Defoe has now scored at least 1 league goal against every current Premier League side.

Defoe has netted 2 goals in his last 2 Premier League games for the Black Cats.

Ki has netted 4 league goals this season, 1 more than he managed in his 2 previous top-tier campaigns.

The Swans have kept just 1 clean sheet in their last six top-tier clashes.

Swansea have scored exactly 1 goal in 9 of their last 10 Premier League matches, failing to find the net in the other game in that run.

Sunderland have thrown away 14 points from leading positions this season, a figure only Everton and Swansea can ‘better’.

Sunderland have only won 1 of their 8 Premier League meetings with Swansea (W1 D5 L2).

