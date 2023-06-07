Sweden Women's World Cup 2023 squad: most recent call ups

The Sweden Women’s World Cup 2023 squad is is beginning to take shape with Peter Gerhardsson looking like he will keep much of the side who made the semi-finals of Euro 2022. However, ever since that tournament, where they exited following a 4-0 loss at the hands of England, Sweden’s form has been patchy.

They lost to Denmark back in April after conceding a 93rd minute goal before drawing 3-3 with Norway. A goal from Fridolina Rolfö had put Sweden 1-0 up before they conceded twice. It looked like they had completed a late turnaround as Nathalie Björn and Olivia Schough made it 3-2 but Frida Maanum equalised for Norway in the 96th minute.

Sweden have previously been the perennial bridesmaids of women’s international football. Having won the inaugural European Championships in 1984, they have since finished runner up in the 2003 World Cup, as well as the 2016 and 2020 Olympic games.

With a number of key players only getting older, Gerhardsson has not yet seemed to perfect what his changing of the guard might look like.

There is no shortage of experience in this Sweden side. Five players who were called up the April international caps have over 100 caps, including Caroline Seger who is the most capped player in Europe. The others - Kosovare Asllani, Olivia Schough, Linda Sembrant and Sofia Jakobsson - are all players who have maybe seen their influence wane over recent years.

All eyes will be on Magda Eriksson as well. The long-time Chelsea captain’s contract expires at the end of this season with lots of speculation as to whether she will lead the club. Eriksson’s influence and form seemed to have dipped this season with Chelsea manager Emma Hayes using her at left back, but injuries to Chelsea’s defence have seen her have renewed importance at club level. This could be crucial for Sweden at the World Cup.

A number of Sweden’s players have suffered from a lack of playing time at their clubs. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd has made only five league starts for Chelsea whilst 20 year old Hanna Bennsion has been forced to play a bit-part role at Everton. Midfielder Filippa Angeldahl has at least recently forced her way into Manchester City’s starting line up and goalkeeper Zecira Musovic has split minutes roughly 50:50 with Ann-Katrin Berger at Chelsea.

A key figure in Sweden’s squad will be Fridolina Rolfö. The Barcelona player has excelled at fullback for the past couple of seasons but is still used higher up the pitch for Sweden. Rolfö has 16 goal contributions in 21 league appearances for Barcelona, an extraordinary number for a fullback, and will be hoping to continue her good form in Australia & New Zealand.

Sweden are in World Cup Group G with South Africa, Italy and Argentina their first World Cup fixture is against South Africa on July 23 and below is their most recent team, ahead of announcing their final World Cup squad by July 9.

Sweden Women's World Cup 2023 squad

GK: Zecira Musovic (Chelsea)

GK: Jennifer Falk (BK Häcken)

GK: Tove Enblom (KIF Örebro)

DF: Jonna Andersson (Hammarby)

DF: Linda Sembrant (Juventus)

DF: Amanda Nilden (Juventus)

DF: Hanna Lundkvist (Atletico Madrid)

DF: Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)

DF: Emma Kullberg (Brighton)

DF: Nathalie Björn (Everton)

DF: Anna Sandberg (BK Häcken)

MF: Kosovare Asllani (AC Milan)

MF: Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City)

MF: Caroline Seger (Rosengard)

MF: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)

MF: Hanna Bennison (Everton)

MF: Olivia Schough (Rosengard)

FW: Madelen Janogy (Hammarby)

FW: Matilda Vinberg (Hammarby)

FW: Sofia Jakobsson (San Diego Wave)

FW: Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal)

FW: Rebecka Blomqvist (Wolfsburg)

FW: Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona)

FW: Julia Zigiotti Olme (Brighton)

Sweden manager

Peter Gerhardsson took over from current Brazil manager Pia Sundhage following the 2017 Euros. Gerhardsson was previously a professional footballer in Sweden and won the Swedish Cup in 2015-16 with men’s club BK Häcken.

Under Gerhardsson, Sweden have reached at least the final four of every international tournament they have participated in, but are still yet to win any silverware under him.

Sweden Women's World Cup 2023 squad: When will the Sweden squad be announced?

Sweden will begin their World Cup campaign on the 23rd July in New Zealand. The Swedish league season takes a break for the World Cup with its last match day coming on 7th July, and the international window officially beginning on 10th July. Sweden Women’s World Cup 2023 squad will be announced likely sometime in June.

Sweden Women's World Cup 2023 squad: How many players are Sweden allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

Sweden Women’s World Cup 2023 squad will be limited to just 23 players. Countries had requested to have extended squads of 26 but Peter Gerhardsson will be required to select just 23 to fly to Australia and New Zealand.