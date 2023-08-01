Swindon Town season preview 2023/24: How the Robins plan to reach the play-offs

The Swindon Town season preview 2023/24 focuses on the play-offs, though the Robins will likely fall short.

After a youth-centred, director of football-led approach for the first two years of Clem Morfuni’s ownership, Michael Flynn’s appointment at Swindon Town suggests a change of tack.

Swindon seek a quick route out of League Two, but may compromise developmental and stylistic principles in pursuit.

Swindon Town season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Rich Pullen (@LoathedStranger)

Last season was a big disappointment after the largely enjoyable 2021/22. A different approach to recruitment didn’t go well and the popular ’21/22 squad were let go – only two of those players remain, little more than a year on – while the Robins also lost their head coaches, as Scott Lindsey opted for a quick departure and Jody Morris was sacked. And performances were frustrating, too, with numerous points dropped during latter stages of games.

The big talking point is Town’s latest rebuild, abandoning last summer’s endeavours and starting again – again – with new boss Michael Flynn having more of a say in transfers.

The pantomime villain will be Dean Lewington, as this season he will have the audacity to break the appearance record at one club set by Swindon hero John Trollope. [Lewington has played in 765 league games for MK Dons, plus another 29 for Wimbledon FC; Trollope made 770 league outings for Swindon.]

Our key player will be Charlie Austin. A prolific scorer will go a long way in this division, as long as Swindon play to his strengths in the same way that Richie Wellens accommodated Eoin Doyle when the Robins were last promoted out of League Two.

Look out for Abu Kanu, an under-18s attacker who debuted last season. I expect a few elite academies to start showing an interest.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Cameron Norman, who has just joined MK Dons from Newport. He was an absolute rotter when we went to Rodney Parade last season: he got one of our lads sent off, scored a goal and played well. The cheek of it.

Fans think our owner is laying low in Australia. Clem Morfuni is still liked, and he never planned to be in the spotlight all the time, but – after he was front-row-centre in ’21/22 – his engagement with fans spiralled in line with Town’s season in ’22/23.

I won’t be happy unless we genuinely compete. All campaign. Please. I beg.

We’ll finish 6th. The league is stronger than it was last season, but the lower play-off places certainly aren’t beyond the realms of possibility for a clutch of clubs, including Swindon.

