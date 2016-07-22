Team Talk: Who will finish higher – Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho?

The new season is almost upon us and one of the major talking points is who will do better: the red or blue half of Manchester. Both sides have new shiny new coaches in place and spent gazillions (or somewhere in that region) to try to re-capture England's top division title and more.

We thought we'd share our thoughts on the upcoming campaign, specifically the appointment of Pep Guardiola, how he might fare in English football, and whether Jose Mourinho will get the best out of Manchester United.

Coaching set-ups, tactics, new signings and more: click play below to hear what what we at FourFourTwo think will happen.

More features every day on FFT.com • More Premier League