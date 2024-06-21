The best German players ever

The great Lothar Matthaus' career spanned almost a quarter of a century (Image credit: Alamy)

Multiple European champions and World Cup winners, it goes without saying that the nation of Germany has churned out some top, top talent.

Deciding on who deserves to be ranked among the very best German players ever was no mean feat, but here at FourFourTwo, we reckon we've managed it (feel free to let us know if you disagree, of course...).

To kick off the countdown, just click on any of the arrows on the right-hand side!