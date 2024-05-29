The best World Cup hat-tricks

By
published

There were 54 World Cup hat-tricks between 1930 and 2022. Here, a look at some of the most memorable trebles in the men's tournament...

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his second goal for France against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.
The first hat-trick in the World Cup was scored by the United States' Bert Patenaude in a 3-0 win over Paraguay on July 17, 1930.

Argentina's Guillermo Stábile and Uruguay's Pedro Cea also netted hat-tricks in the inaugural World Cup and every edition of the tournament bar one has featured at least one three-goal haul.

