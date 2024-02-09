Attacking and defensive transitions: football tactics explained

Transitions, eh? Well, we’re constantly told how football matches are defined by fine margins.

The ball hits the post and goes one way, you’re a winner, the other way, a loser. But these minor differences aren’t just limited to penalty kicks, or the sitter your centre-half scuffed at the back post in the 89th minute. More often than you might realise, one point can become three thanks to a well-worked transition.

It’s not an exact science, but plenty of matches at every level of the game are decided on transitions and which team can execute them most effectively. But why are they so important to coaches and how do teams that become masters in transitions, from the Champions League to Sunday League, win so often?

Jose Mourinho's Chelsea side of the mid-2000s dominated in part thanks to lightning quick attacking transitions (Image credit: Getty Images)

What are transitions?

Transitions in football are relatively simple. On a basic level the term refers to a change in possession, from one team to another. Naturally an attacking transition involves a team regaining the ball, a defensive transition refers to a team losing the ball.

These moments may only be fleeting, but they are absolutely crucial to the flow of a game. Teams who are excellent in transition will be able to react fast and regain their shape quickly, whether they have the ball or not.

Completing an attacking transition at speed is vital when looking to exploit teams who struggle to get back into their defensive block. It is at this precise moment the opposition are at their most vulnerable, with open spaces in behind, that attackers can exploit.

The speed of this reaction is often what separates players from the very top of the game, to a steady career in the lower tiers.

Who effectively uses attacking transitions?

In some quarters, Jose Mourinho is often unfairly labelled as yesterday’s football manager. A serial winner but, to some, no longer a truly elite coach.

Yet it is easy to forget how Mourinho’s principles around attacking transitions have helped define the tactical evolution of the elite game for the last 20 years, ever since taking Porto to that sensational Champions League triumph in 2004. Jose’s sides at Porto, Chelsea and Inter during the 2000s had an emphasis on staying defensively compact and then recovering in their attacking shape quickly. Even today it remains fundamental to the way the Portuguese coach sets up a team.

Diego Simeone has turned Atletico Madrid into a team formidable in defensive transitions (Image credit: PA)

Advancing up the pitch as quickly as possible, without resorting to aimless long balls, is the aim. It is a difficult balance to strike. But when the 'Special One' perfects his approach, his teams can be very difficult to stop on the counter.

Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid is another prime example of the success coaches can have when prioritising the attacking transition. The Argentine’s team are able to pack the central areas of the pitch, yet still produce lighting quick attacking transitions, normally led by two mobile centre forwards, such as when Luis Suarez and Joao Felix. Having two strikers in this mould, who are effective at drifting out wide to exploit the space, allows their team to sit narrow and deep without the ball, but still carry a huge threat on the break.

Who effectively uses defensive transitions?

Quite possibly, every great team in football history? You can go through all of the true masters with the ball in European club history; Ajax 1970-73, AC Milan 1987-91, Barcelona 2009-12…

But what is often forgotten is that they were just as good when they lost the ball, as when they had it. If you can perfect the defensive transition, you can significantly reduce your opponents chances of playing through your defensive structure.

Essentially, even the best teams will still concede goals, but if the only way to score against you is through a set-play or a moment of individual brilliance, you’ll win more games than you lose over the course of a long season.

Defensive transitions are grouped into two general approaches. Retreating or counter-pressing.

Retreating teams will place an emphasis on getting goal side and behind the ball as quickly as possible. From there they can create a solid defensive structure that is harder for the opposition for play through. Thomas Tuchel, Rafael Benitez and Roy Hodgson are all masters of getting their teams to contain their rivals in this manner.

Alternatively, counter-pressing focuses on putting immediate pressure on the ball regardless of where on the pitch possession has been lost. Players will try and recover the ball, ideally in a dangerous area. Naturally though, this requires a huge amount of energy and effort from every player to be deployed effectively.

Arrigo Sacchi’s dominant Milan were perhaps the ultimate masters. Whenever they lost possession, Sacchi expected his team to win the ball back high up the pitch, denying their opponents the time and space to regroup.

In the current game, Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino and Marcelo Bisela’s tactical approach is defined by focusing on a counter-press in transition, while also forming a crucial pillar of Barcelona’s set-up even a decade after Pep Guardiola left the club.

