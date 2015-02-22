Tottenham 2-2 West Ham: What have Spurs done more than any other Premier League team this season?

FURTHER READING Report Analysis with Stats Zone

Harry Kane salvaged a point deep into stoppage-time as Tottenham fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with West Ham in a dramatic London derby. Goals from Cheikhou Kouyate and Diafra Sakho looked to have given West Ham an away victory, but Danny Rose reduced the deficit nine minutes from time, before Kane scored his 24th goal of the season when he followed up after Adrian saved his penalty in the sixth minute of time added on.

Allardyce masterminded two victories at White Hart Lane last season, but failed to make it three in a row as West Ham were denied a second Premier League win in nine games.

Tottenham, meanwhile, remain unbeaten at home in the top flight since November, though the draw is a blow to their hopes of securing a UEFA Champions League spot.

West Ham have scored their 15th headed goal of the season, more than any side managed last season (Liverpool with 14).

Harry Kane’s goal was the second latest in the Premier League this season at 95:57, with only Martin Skrtel’s being later (96:05).

The Hammers have scored 5 times in their last 2 visits to White Hart Lane in the Premier League, as many as they had managed in their preceding 11 trips.

Diafra Sakho scored his first away goal in the Premier League since 18th October.

Tottenham have now picked up 16 points from losing positions this season, more than any other side.

Spurs have won 13 points alone from the final 5 minutes of matches, also a league-high.

Spurs have yet to win this season at home in the Premier League this season in matches after Europa League fixtures (D1 L4).

Danny Rose scored his second goal of the season, making it the first time he’s scored more than once in a Premier League campaign.

Tottenham have conceded 499 goals in Premier League history at White Hart Lane.

