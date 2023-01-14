Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal live stream and match preview, Sunday 15 January, 4.30pm GMT

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal live stream and match preview

Looking for a Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal live stream? We've got you covered. Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Arsenal (opens in new tab) are enjoying a fantastic season in the Premier League but this will be a tough test for Mikel Arteta's men.

Spurs (opens in new tab) have been inconsistent in recent months but back-to-back wins over the last 10 days have lifted the mood in the camp.

The north London derby rarely disappoints, so this is a game you will not want to miss.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Tottenham will be unable to call upon the services of Lucas Moura, but Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski could all be fit enough for a place in the matchday squad.

Arsenal will have to make do without Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson for this north London derby.

Form

Tottenham will hope they have turned a corner after two victories on the bounce, but they have lost half of their last eight matches in the Premier League.

Arsenal have gone 11 games unbeaten in the top flight since a 3-1 loss to Manchester United (opens in new tab) in September.

Referee

Craig Pawson will be the referee for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal.

Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal will be played at the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kick-off and channel

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 15 January in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30pm ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.