Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live stream and match preview, Saturday May 6, 3pm BST

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live stream and match preview

Looking for a Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live stream? We've got you covered. Tottenham vs Crystal Palace isn't on TV in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Tottenham need to end a four-match winless run to keep their fading European hopes alive when Crystal Palace travel across London.

Spurs suffered a last-gasp 4-3 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday and have now picked up one point from their last four outings, a run that has seen them drop to sixth place, only four points above ninth.

Champions League qualification no longer seems like a realistic objective, with Manchester United nine points ahead with two games in hand, but the north London club will be aiming to at least get a top-six finish.

Crystal Palace are sitting safely in mid-table and moved above Chelsea into 11th last weekend thanks to a 4-3 win over West Ham.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Emerson Royal, Hugo Lloris, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Yves Bissouma are on the Spurs injury list.

Palace only have two problems to contend with; Nathan Ferguson and Nathaniel Clyne are out.

Form

Tottenham: LDLLW

Crystal Palace: WLDWW

Referee

Darren England will be the referee for Tottenham vs Crystal Palace.

Stadium

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday May 6 in the UK. The game isn't being televised in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.