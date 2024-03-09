Trent Alexander-Arnold pinpoints the reason why Liverpool have regained their top level this season

Trent Alexander-Arnold has explained to FourFourTwo, in an exclusive interview, how Liverpool have managed to turn their fortunes around from last season and put themselves in the hunt for another Premier League title, having recovered to finish fifth last term.

The full-back spoke about his club’s ambitions this campaign, despite missing out on Champions League the one prior, stating how the Reds have managed to find a certain level of consistency – something that was missing last season – with Jurgen Klopp’s departure from the Reds on the horizon.



“Our consistency has been back this time,” Alexander-Arnold explained during a wide-ranging, in-depth interview, describing the renewed vigour with which the side attacked this season, after a disappointing 2022-23.

“Barring maybe one or two seasons where our consistency hasn’t been there, I think over the course of the last five years it’s been incredibly consistent from me and the team.

“We showed last season that we could beat any team on our day, but we just lacked that consistency. We were never able to back up the performances – our great performances last season were often followed by a more disappointing one.

“I think that’s been the big difference this year: being able to continue game after game, going and winning games, getting the results we need. We know that from now to the end of the season it’s going to be extremely difficult, but we back ourselves – we know what it takes, and what we need to do.”

Unlike last season, Liverpool are firmly in contention for the title, with Arsenal and Manchester City also fighting for the top prize. The Reds are currently top of the league on 63 points, though they will face Pep Guardiola’s side in the Sunday late kick-off.



A win against the reigning champions would be a huge boost in their quest to come out on top.

