Erling Haaland hits back at Trent Alexander-Arnold's FourFourTwo comment that titles ‘mean more’ to Liverpool fans

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has hit back after Trent Alexander-Arnold told FourFourTwo in an exclusive interview that bringing the Premier League back to Anfield would ‘mean more’ than if City won a fourth title in a row.

Ahead of this weekend’s Premier League showdown between the two title contenders, the Reds star told FourFourTwo that he believes City’s financial advantage places a greater premium on any trophies that Liverpool win.

“Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially, “ he said. “How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it probably means more to our fans."

These comments were put directly to Haaland by Sky Sports ahead of Sunday’s Anfield clash between the two title contenders, with the Norwegian left somewhat bemused by the England international’s stance.

“If he wants to say that, ok,” said the striker. “I’ve been here one year and I won the treble and that was quite a nice feeling. I don’t think he knows exactly this feeling. That’s what I felt last season and it was quite nice.

“They can talk as much as they want, or he can talk as much as he wants. I don't know why he does that, but I don’t mind.”

City will head to Anfield sitting one point behind Liverpool in the table, in what will be outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp’s final Premier League clash against Pep Guardiola in the pair’s current roles.

