Liverpool risk losing world-class superstar, with European giant circling: report

Liverpool are at risk of losing one of their most-important players in the summer transfer window if they don't act quickly.

Jurgen Klopp has already announced his departure, with a vast turnover of non-playing staff expected in the summer. That could have a huge bearing on the Liverpool first team squad, though, with contract renewals needed for their top three players.

Indeed, Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract next summer, and one European giant could look to test the Reds' resolve for one individual.

Klopp is already departing Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are monitoring Alexander-Arnold's contract situation at Liverpool.

The full-back's current deal is set to expire in June 2025, but the report suggests that no talks are forthcoming between the club or player right now. However, Liverpool are naturally unwilling to sell their academy graduate and star player, especially considering the potential overhaul that could occur at Anfield this summer with Jurgen Klopp's departure.

Alexander-Arnold's last signed a contract extension in July 2021, as a 22-year-old. Now 25, he could be set to pocket considerably more than the £180,000-a-week contract he is reportedly on - especially if Real Madrid entice him with a move to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid are monitoring Trent's situation (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Dani Carvajal ageing and no discernible right-back in Carlo Ancelotti's first team squad to replace him, Alexander-Arnold could prove the perfect option for Los Blancos in the summer, or in 2025.

A deal is unlikely to be struck ahead of the 2024/25 season, however, with Real Madrid's expected signing of Kylian Mbappe costing a substantial amount. Plus, Liverpool likely won't let their star player leave considering the turnover in staff at the club already.

Should the England international depart, though, Conor Bradley could be trusted to step up and replace him following some impressive displays for Liverpool in recent months.

