Liverpool risk losing world-class superstar, with European giant circling: report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Liverpool could see one of their key players leave the club, with their contract situation unresolved

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Virgil van Djik and Trent Alexander-Arnold at full-time following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield on December 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are at risk of losing one of their most-important players in the summer transfer window if they don't act quickly. 

Jurgen Klopp has already announced his departure, with a vast turnover of non-playing staff expected in the summer. That could have a huge bearing on the Liverpool first team squad, though, with contract renewals needed for their top three players.

Indeed, Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract next summer, and one European giant could look to test the Reds' resolve for one individual.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp smiles after his side's 1-1 draw against Manchester City at Anfield in March 2024.

Klopp is already departing Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are monitoring Alexander-Arnold's contract situation at Liverpool. 

The full-back's current deal is set to expire in June 2025, but the report suggests that no talks are forthcoming between the club or player right now. However, Liverpool are naturally unwilling to sell their academy graduate and star player, especially considering the potential overhaul that could occur at Anfield this summer with Jurgen Klopp's departure.

Alexander-Arnold's last signed a contract extension in July 2021, as a 22-year-old. Now 25, he could be set to pocket considerably more than the £180,000-a-week contract he is reportedly on - especially if Real Madrid entice him with a move to the Spanish capital.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool right-back

Real Madrid are monitoring Trent's situation (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Dani Carvajal ageing and no discernible right-back in Carlo Ancelotti's first team squad to replace him, Alexander-Arnold could prove the perfect option for Los Blancos in the summer, or in 2025. 

A deal is unlikely to be struck ahead of the 2024/25 season, however, with Real Madrid's expected signing of Kylian Mbappe costing a substantial amount. Plus, Liverpool likely won't let their star player leave considering the turnover in staff at the club already. 

Should the England international depart, though, Conor Bradley could be trusted to step up and replace him following some impressive displays for Liverpool in recent months.  

More Liverpool stories 

Liverpool in talks with US star to become first signing post-Jurgen Klopp: report

Liverpool preparing summer move for Mohamed Salah replacement: report

“I’ll never throw my toys out the pram” Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up about his England selection situation in an exclusive interview

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1