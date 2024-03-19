“I’ll never throw my toys out the pram” Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up about his England selection situation in an exclusive interview

On the international stage, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fable hasn’t been as utopian as his career has been at club level. For a player as talented as him his current tally of 23 international caps feels lean.



Fellow 25-year-olds Declan Rice and Mason Mount have 48 and 36 respectively, even if the latter has endured a difficult period at club level this season.

But Alexander-Arnold is philosophical about his own situation – there have been extenuating circumstances to factor in such as injury, club versus country tactical differences and the avalanche of talent that England have at right-back, where he’s been competing with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James.

VIDEO: Trent Alexander-Arnold: Why I KNEW Moving Into Liverpool's Midfield Would Work

“I think a lot of it comes down to timing,” says Alexander-Arnold tells FourFourTwo. “In a different era and different generation, I’d have played much more for my country. However, I’m a firm believer in my own ability, what I bring to a team and what I can do on a football pitch. I still believe I’ve got a big role to play with England, to go and help the team win silverware – whether I play every minute of a tournament or I play no minutes at all in a tournament.



“I fully understand that decisions have to be made and I’ll never throw my toys out the pram. I feel like I’ve enjoyed the good side of it at club level, as someone who knows he’s going to play most games, and I’ve got that trust in the manager. I’m fortunate enough to not have to think about that too much at Liverpool, and just go and perform.



“No matter what, no matter how the news is presented to you, it’s always disappointing when you’re told you’re not in the squad or you’re not in the team,” he admits. “But I’m someone who’s very rational around those kinds of things.



Trent Alexander-Arnold training before Euro 2020, a tournament he would eventually miss due to injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I know how difficult it must be. You’ve got so many options, so many decisions to make, and I’ll never hold it against a manager for making that decision. Every player thinks they should start. It’s natural. You think, ‘I can win games and I can help the team’. You believe you’re good enough and you need that belief. So no matter what, no matter who you pick, you’re always making the wrong decision – it’s a lose-lose situation.”



Missing the final international break before Euro 2024 will hurt the Liverpool vice-captain, for whom playing for his country means an awful lot. “Oh, so much, so much,” he stresses. “When I was younger, I dreamt of being able to play for my country, to win trophies for my country, to be a part of England teams that win titles. I’ve still got those ambitions, and every time I’m able to wear the shirt, words don’t really describe it.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Maddison during an England camp last June (Image credit: Getty Images)

The chance to fulfil those ambitions lies in wait in Germany, with Alexander-Arnold’s evolution into a hybrid defender-midfielder adding a tantalising option to the Three Lions’ arsenal heading into Euro 2024.



Southgate picked him in midfield for England’s qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia in June 2023, then repeated the trick for the reverse fixtures against the same sides in November.



Should everything go to plan, the next three or four months could prove sensational for the 25-year-old – another Premier League crown remains up for grabs, while the Merseysiders also have their eye on a Europa League final in Dublin at the end of May.



Force his way into England’s starting XI and get his country over the line at the Euros, and that would make for a pretty good 2024.

More England stories

The England Euro 2024 home kit is out and Nike have experimented with a fresh new colour scheme



England Euro 2024 squad: Gareth Southgate's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers



Harry Kane suffers injury scare after breaking ANOTHER record in big Bayern Munich win