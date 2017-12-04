In Turkey, Petar Skuletic nonchalently smashes in outrageous screamer against Sivasspor

Gencerbirigli thrashed Sivasspor 4-0 on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig, and got off to an ideal start thanks to Skuletic's majestic effort in the 12th minute.

The Serbian striker expertly plucked a header down with a stunning first touch, flicked the ball up with his knee for the second, before unleashing a ferocious piledriver into the top corner that goalkeeper Sergio Rochet was utterly powerless to stop.

Despite the comprehensive victory – which ended a run of four straight league defeats – Gencerbirigli remain second-bottom in the Turkish Super Lig, which is currently being led by Emmanuel Adebayor's Istanbul Buyuksehir.

