Watch: Benevento's goalkeeper scores last-minute goal to win team first point in Serie A
Benevento's Alberto Brignoli produced a sensational moment of high drama against Gennaro Gattuso's Milan
Benevento were 2-1 down heading into injury-time on Sunday, and looked set to remain pointless at the bottom of the Serie A table.
But goalkeeper Brignoli had enough of the same old narrative playing out again after 14 straight defeats to start the campaign, and strode upfield awaiting Danilo Cataldi's free-kick.
Cataldi's cross into the box was a dangerous one, leading to Brignoli's brilliant header into the bottom corner which sent those inside the Stadio Ciro Vigorito wild.
It was Beneventon's first-ever Serie A point – and certainly not the ideal start to life for new Milan manager Gattuso, installed after Vincenzo Montella was sacked.
"It would have been better to be stabbed," groaned the ex-Azzurri enforcer after seeing his side concede the 95th-minute leveller.
