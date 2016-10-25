Video: 8 essential tips for visiting the Emirates Stadium on a matchday
By Joe Brewin
FourFourTwo is given the essential tour around Arsenal's home and its surrounding area from superfan Tim Stillman…
Visiting Arsenal's Emirates Stadium anytime soon? Whether you're a regular match-goer or tasting football in this corner of north London for the first time, you'll almost certainly pick up a few tips from our guided tour with fan Tim Stillman.
1991 the last time I wasn't at the first home game. It never gets old. pic.twitter.com/G1L3P0BnKH
— Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) August 14, 2016
He fills you in on the must-do activites for a home matchday, including how to honour Highbury, the best pub to get a pint (and where you might rub shoulders with some Gooner royalty), the only place to grab a pie, where to find the best fanzine and much more. There's plenty of Did You Knows? along the way too, so pay attention at the back there.
Just hit play on the video below, then subscribe to get more great content from FourFourTwo's YouTube channel.
