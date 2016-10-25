Video: 8 essential tips for visiting the Emirates Stadium on a matchday

Visiting Arsenal's Emirates Stadium anytime soon? Whether you're a regular match-goer or tasting football in this corner of north London for the first time, you'll almost certainly pick up a few tips from our guided tour with fan Tim Stillman.

1991 the last time I wasn't at the first home game. It never gets old. pic.twitter.com/G1L3P0BnKH

— Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) August 14, 2016

He fills you in on the must-do activites for a home matchday, including how to honour Highbury, the best pub to get a pint (and where you might rub shoulders with some Gooner royalty), the only place to grab a pie, where to find the best fanzine and much more. There's plenty of Did You Knows? along the way too, so pay attention at the back there.

