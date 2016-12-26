Video: FourFourTwo's essential tips for watching Liverpool at Anfield
By Joe Brewin
Off to Anfield? Make sure you're getting the most from it with our handy guide from fan Chris McLoughlin
It's one of England's great old grounds – and now even greater thanks to a recent facelift of the Main Stand which has taken its capacity to 54,000.
But if you're planning to visit Liverpool's iconic home any time soon (and you really should), take a peek at our fan's guide to a Merseyside matchday courtesy of Chris McLoughlin.
He'll tell you the best spot for your pre-match pastry – it's the only place you'll get a Shankly Pie, sanctioned by the great man's family themselves – and his preferred watering holes to lubricate the lungs before belting out You'll Never Walk Alone. If you're after some in-stand reading, meanwhile, there's only one fanzine to plump for (quite literally – it's the only surviving one of its kind at Anfield).
So allow Chris to be your guide by hitting play on the video below.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.