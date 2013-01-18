VIDEO Toure, Drogba, Gervinho, Gyan, Mensah & co on the Africa Cup of Nations

With the Africa Cup of Nations starting this weekend, here's a peek behind the scenes with two of the tournament's favourites: Ivory Coast and Ghana.

An open training session at Ghana's pre-tournament training camp in Abu Dhabi.

Ivory Coast talisman Yaya TourÃÂ© on what the Africa Cup of Nations means to him.

Ghana's preparations for their friendly against Egypt: on the team bus, in the stadium dressing room, preparing for the game and motivating each other.

Ivory Coast stars Yaya TourÃÂ©, Kolo TourÃÂ©, Didier Drogba, Gervinho and Salomon Kalou discuss the Cup of Nations and what football means to Africans.

Ghana stars including Asamoah Gyan, Jonathan Mensah, Kwadwo Asamoah and John Paintsil discuss what makes the Cup of Nations so special.