Wales Euro 2024 squad: Rob Page's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Wales Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as Rob Page looks to guide the nation to another European Championship.

Having never previously qualified for the Euros, the Dragons were the surprise package of Euro 2016 as they finished third – before going out in the last 16 at Euro 2020.

A first World Cup appearance for 64 years followed in 2022, and hopes are high that Wales can take their place among Europe's elite in Germany next summer.

Wales' squad

Wales Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the October internationals

GK: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest)

GK: Danny Ward (Leicester City)

GK: Tom King (Wolves)

DF: Ben Davies (Tottenham)

DF: Connor Roberts (Burnley)

DF: Chris Mepham (Bournemouth)

DF: Joe Rodon (Leeds United on loan from Tottenham)

DF: Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest)

DF: Tom Lockyer (Luton)

DF: Regan Poole (Portsmouth)

DF: Joe Low (Wycombe Wanderers)

MF: Harry Wilson (Fulham)

MF: Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)

MF: David Brooks (Bournemouth)

MF: Dylan Levitt (Hibernian)

MF: Jordan James (Birmingham City)

MF: Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers)

MF: Charlie Savage (Reading)

FW: Daniel James (Leeds United)

FW: Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth)

FW: Tom Bradshaw (Millwall)

FW: Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town)

FW: Liam Cullen (Swansea City)

Wales Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Wales manager: Rob Page

Rob Page, Wales manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

In charge since November 2020 – having previously managed the U21s – Rob Page has already coached Wales at a Euros and a World Cup.

A recipient of 41 caps for the Welsh as a player, Page was a defender for the likes of Watford, Sheffield United and Coventry City.

Wales' star player

Ben Davies

Ben Davies has won 82 caps for Wales (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Wales' most experienced players, Ben Davies has been a key figure in Wales' return to the world and European stage, playing during each of the Dragons' last three major tournament appearances.

The versatile Tottenham defender made his senior international debut back in 2012 while still playing for boyhood club Swansea City.

