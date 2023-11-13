Wales Euro 2024 squad: Rob Page's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

By Tom Hancock
published

The Wales Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as the Dragons aim qualify for a third straight major tournament

CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 16: Welsh fans acknowledge David Brooks of Wales who makes his come back appearance following his recovery from stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group D match between Wales and Armenia at Cardiff City Stadium on June 16, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Wales Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as Rob Page looks to guide the nation to another European Championship.

Having never previously qualified for the Euros, the Dragons were the surprise package of Euro 2016 as they finished third – before going out in the last 16 at Euro 2020.

A first World Cup appearance for 64 years followed in 2022, and hopes are high that Wales can take their place among Europe's elite in Germany next summer.

Wales' squad

Wales Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the October internationals

  • GK: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest)
  • GK: Danny Ward (Leicester City)
  • GK: Tom King (Wolves)
  • DF: Ben Davies (Tottenham)
  • DF: Connor Roberts (Burnley)
  • DF: Chris Mepham (Bournemouth)
  • DF: Joe Rodon (Leeds United on loan from Tottenham)
  • DF: Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest)
  • DF: Tom Lockyer (Luton)
  • DF: Regan Poole (Portsmouth)
  • DF: Joe Low (Wycombe Wanderers)
  • MF: Harry Wilson (Fulham)
  • MF: Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)
  • MF: David Brooks (Bournemouth)
  • MF: Dylan Levitt (Hibernian)
  • MF: Jordan James (Birmingham City)
  • MF: Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers)
  • MF: Charlie Savage (Reading)
  • FW: Daniel James (Leeds United)
  • FW: Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth)
  • FW: Tom Bradshaw (Millwall)
  • FW: Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town)
  • FW: Liam Cullen (Swansea City)

Wales Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Wales manager: Rob Page

HENSOL, WALES - OCTOBER 14: Rob Page head coach of Wales talks to the press during the Wales Press Conference at The Vale Resort on October 14, 2023 in Hensol, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Rob Page, Wales manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

In charge since November 2020 – having previously managed the U21s – Rob Page has already coached Wales at a Euros and a World Cup.

A recipient of 41 caps for the Welsh as a player, Page was a defender for the likes of Watford, Sheffield United and Coventry City.

Wales' star player

Ben Davies

CARDIFF, WALES - OCTOBER 15: Ben Davies of Wales celebrates during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Wales and Croatia at Cardiff City Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Ben Davies has won 82 caps for Wales (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Wales' most experienced players, Ben Davies has been a key figure in Wales' return to the world and European stage, playing during each of the Dragons' last three major tournament appearances.

The versatile Tottenham defender made his senior international debut back in 2012 while still playing for boyhood club Swansea City.

FAQs

How many players are Wales allowed to take to Euro 2024?

We don't know just yet – but expect 26. 

It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1