Wales Euro 2024 squad: Rob Page's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Wales Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as the Dragons aim qualify for a third straight major tournament
The Wales Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as Rob Page looks to guide the nation to another European Championship.
Having never previously qualified for the Euros, the Dragons were the surprise package of Euro 2016 as they finished third – before going out in the last 16 at Euro 2020.
A first World Cup appearance for 64 years followed in 2022, and hopes are high that Wales can take their place among Europe's elite in Germany next summer.
Wales' squad
Wales Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the October internationals
- GK: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest)
- GK: Danny Ward (Leicester City)
- GK: Tom King (Wolves)
- DF: Ben Davies (Tottenham)
- DF: Connor Roberts (Burnley)
- DF: Chris Mepham (Bournemouth)
- DF: Joe Rodon (Leeds United on loan from Tottenham)
- DF: Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest)
- DF: Tom Lockyer (Luton)
- DF: Regan Poole (Portsmouth)
- DF: Joe Low (Wycombe Wanderers)
- MF: Harry Wilson (Fulham)
- MF: Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)
- MF: David Brooks (Bournemouth)
- MF: Dylan Levitt (Hibernian)
- MF: Jordan James (Birmingham City)
- MF: Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers)
- MF: Charlie Savage (Reading)
- FW: Daniel James (Leeds United)
- FW: Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth)
- FW: Tom Bradshaw (Millwall)
- FW: Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich Town)
- FW: Liam Cullen (Swansea City)
Wales Euro 2024 squad numbers
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
Wales manager: Rob Page
In charge since November 2020 – having previously managed the U21s – Rob Page has already coached Wales at a Euros and a World Cup.
A recipient of 41 caps for the Welsh as a player, Page was a defender for the likes of Watford, Sheffield United and Coventry City.
Wales' star player
Ben Davies
One of Wales' most experienced players, Ben Davies has been a key figure in Wales' return to the world and European stage, playing during each of the Dragons' last three major tournament appearances.
The versatile Tottenham defender made his senior international debut back in 2012 while still playing for boyhood club Swansea City.
FAQs
How many players are Wales allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1