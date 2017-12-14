Watch: The Al Jazira goalkeeper's saves against Real Madrid that everyone is raving about

Real Madrid will play Gremio in the Club World Cup final on Saturday after rallying back from a goal down to defeat the Arabian Gulf League champions 2-1.

Romarinho put the UAE side ahead in the 41st minute before strikes from Cristiano Ronaldo (53') and Gareth Bale (81') sealed the victory for Zinedine Zidane's men.

However, the contest was far from plain-sailing for Los Galacticos, who had a staggering 36 shots on goal with 14 of those on target.

Khasif pulled off numerous outstanding saves with Bale labelling his performance as "amazing" after the game. Check out his sensational stops below.

The 30-year-old won plenty of plaudits on social media for his spectacular performance. It's not hard to see why on that evidence.

