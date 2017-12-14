Watch: Bucaspor player replicates impossible Roberto Carlos goal in the Turkish Cup

Second-tier outfit Bucaspor surprised their loftier opponents by knocking them out of the Turkish Cup on away goals.

Bucaspor won the second leg 1-0 against Sivasspor on Wednesday thanks to a sublime strike from their left-back Balikuv in the fourth minute.

From a ridiculously tight angle, the Turkish defender unleashed a curling rocket which swerved into the top corner.

An absolutely unbelievable strike and surely a contender for the 2018 Puskas Award.

Just in case you don't know which Roberto Carlos goal we're talking about here, you can watch that below and compare the two.

