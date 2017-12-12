Watch: Zenit's Aleksandr Kokorin misses an open goal from two-yards out

Roberto Mancini's Zenit played out a goalless draw against Terek on Monday night, but it could have been so different had Kokorin converted from a matter of metres out in front of an open goal.

In the 57th minute, Emiliano Rigoni attempted to lob Terek goalkeeper Vitaliy Gudiev from a tight angle, but his effort bounced off the bar and into the feet of Kokorin.

Yet somehow, the 26-year-old failed to even hit the target with his effort and really should have broken the deadlock.

Unbelievable.

With the Russian Premier League tie finishing a point apiece, Lokomotiv Moscow are now eight points clear at the top of the table after 20 games played.

SEE ALSO...

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com​