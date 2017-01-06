Watch Cristiano Ronaldo: Relentless – a FourFourTwo Films exclusive

Another Champions League winner's medal? Check. Euro 2016 in the bag as captain? Check. Knocking Messi off his Ballon d'Or perch? Check. Oh, and FourFourTwo's gong for the world's greatest player? You betcha.

The last year couldn't have gone much better for Cristiano Ronaldo, who at 31 is showing no signs of slowing in his bid to be the globe's greatest footballer for as long as biology will allow.

Anyone with even a faint interest in the Portuguese icon will know that his is a career built on more than natural talent: ask literally anyone who's played or worked with him and they will all paint a vivid picture of a man whose drive to be the best knows no limits.

FourFourTwo has traced his story from the beginning, visiting Madeira where it all started, then Lisbon and onto Manchester, where his legend evolved. Featuring exclusive interviews with CR7 himself plus a cohort of the Real Madrid superstar's former team-mates and coaches – see Ricardo Carvalho, Rio Ferdinand, Sporting's chief scout Aurelio Pereira and even his godfather, Fernao Sousa – Cristiano Ronaldo: Relentless offers a unique insight into the mind of a footballing phenomenen.

Just hit play on the video below, then sit back and relax for the latest FourFourTwo Films instalment.

FourFourTwo Films