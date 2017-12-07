Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo smashes another record with beauty from range against Dortmund

The Portugal international has endured a difficult start to the 2017/18 La Liga campaign, having scored just twice in domestic competition heading into Madrid's clash with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

But his Champions League record has been fantastic, and the 32-year-old raised the bar higher by scoring in every group stage match this season.

His 12th-minute strike in Madrid's 3-2 victory was quite special too: Ronaldo picked up possession on the edge of the box and rocketed a strike straight into the top corner past a helpless Roman Burki.

Not a bad way to make another piece of history for CR7.

Incredibly, Ronaldo's fine strike was his ninth in the Champions League this season – and we haven't even made it to Christmas.

