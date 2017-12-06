David Moyes receives honorary degree for "contribution to management"

Moyes, who is still looking for his first win in charge of the Hammers, and before that suffered relegation at Sunderland with six wins from 38 Premier League games, has received his degree from the University of Central Lancashire.

The former Manchester United manager has picked up the honorary degree after being "recognised for the significant contribution he has made as a football manager and player".

Moyes told the UCLan's official website: “I’m really honoured and feel very privileged, not only for me but for my family too, to receive such a wonderful award from the university.

“I’ve lived in the city for 24 years, my wife and I have raised our family here, and it’s been great to see UCLan grow and develop over that time.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have received excellent advice and coaching help during my career and I believe in giving something back.

"For me this Honorary Fellowship is a way for me to help the university with areas of leadership, management and communication and for me to bring all the skills I’ve learned in my career to benefit UCLan.”

We're not sure that being taught how to sign Darron Gibson was what UCLan had intended here, though...

