Watch: Japanese second division team's fans give incredible welcome to new players in amphitheatre

Matsumoto Yagama were showing off their new transfers ahead of the 2018 J2 League season which begins on February 25 – and boy did they do it in style.

Unlike a stadium unveiling or routine press conference, Yagama's new players were treated to a sold-out theatre welcome where the club's fans waved scarves and started a tubthumping chant to the rhythm of Grupo Galé's Beso a Beso.

Your move, Arsenal fans: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expecting.

