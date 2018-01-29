Watch: Freiburg's Nils Petersen scored a spectacular lob at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga

Freiburg drew 2-2 with Dortmund on Saturday as Nils Petersen scored twice for the visitors. His second goal in the 67th minute was a moment of sheer class.

From around 40-yards out, the 29-year-old forward spotted Roman Burki off his line, so elected to lob the experienced Swiss goalkeeper.

Burki scrambled back to try and claw the ball away, but the technique was simply so good that he ended up in a heap inside his own net.

What a goal.

Dortmund fans could breathe a sigh of relief when Jeremy Toljan scored the all-important equaliser in the 93rd minute to ensure a 2-2 draw at Signal Iduna Park.

SEE ALSO...

In Other News...