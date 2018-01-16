Brentford fans make their 40-year-old mate a matchday mascot on his stag
A group of Bees fans booked the husband-to-be onto the £130 Junior Matchday Experience at Griffin Park
The VIP treatment included the chance for the 40-year-old Nick Goff to be an on-pitch mascot ahead of Brentford's Championship clash against Bolton.
His mates ensured he seized the opportunity, making Goff parade around the pitch with his younger pals – much to the bemusement of the Bees' first-team stars.
Hahahaha gets better I’ve just been told he’s a wolves fan too January 14, 2018
And if that wasn't bad enough, it turns out Goff is actually a Wolves fan.
We'd say it was a day to rememberfor Goff – but guessing events after the game, we'll assume not. Shame.
