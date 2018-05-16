Watch: New York Cosmos score outrageous halfway line goal from kick-off

The New Yorks Cosmos aren't quite the attraction they once were, playing in the backwater of the National Premier Soccer League and without a Pele-level superstar in sight.

They do still have their moments, though...

Put this on repeat. Forever. 's stunner from tonight. May 16, 2018

That's Rafael Garcia (once of LA Galaxy), scoring his second of the game against the Brooklyn Italians.

Garcia had put the Cosmos ahead from outside the penalty area, only for the Italians to equalise.

Straight from the kick-off though, Garcia restored the lead immediately from (*NBA Jam reference alert*) "Way... down.... town".

Still: goalkeeper?

