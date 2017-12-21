Watch: Paulo Dybala curls in a superb goal for Juventus in the Coppa Italia

After spinning two defenders, Dybala ended his six-game goal drought by perfectly curling home Juventus's first goal against Genoa three minutes from half-time.

Not a bad way to return to form.

The 24-year-old also grabbed an assist for Gonzalo Higuain's goal in the 2-0 win which sends Juventus through to the cup quarter-finals.

After witnessing Dybala's confidence-boosting strike, Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri insists the Argentina international can get even better.

"Dybala put in a good performance, as did the whole team," Allegri told Rai Sport after the match. "We all want Dybala to get back to being Dybala, as he's an extraordinary player. He needed a good performance, but above all a goal, as it can help him find some calm and confidence, but it's not as if he ever truly lost his way.

"Dybala just has to focus on doing the simple things. He doesn't need to prove himself in every single game, as that only increases the pressure. He should play as he did tonight."

