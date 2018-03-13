Ex-West Ham loanee Simone Zaza purposefully headbutts elbow to fake injury

Valencia were already 1-0 up against Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday, but the Italy international wanted to relieve some pressure on his side's defence.

Zaza attempted to get his noggin knocked by Franco Vazquez's elbow, but succeeded only in brushing his adversary's arm instead (at best). But that didn't stop the former West Ham flop going to ground holding his face as though he'd taken a heavy blow.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos refused to buy the act and waved play on, with the visitors ending up 2-0 winners.

It's been a funny week of ludicrous diving: Pacos de Ferreira's goalkeeper getting attacked by thin air; Danny Welbeck trying to save face after a hideous shot; and El Nacional's goalkeeper going down after contact from a referee.

Zaza's act didn't go unnoticed by Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels either...

