Watch: Romanian player pulls off worst free-kick you'll ever see
The hope... the expectation... and then this, from Voluntari striker Adrian Balan
Voluntari's Balan was aiming to get his side off to a fine start as he stood over this free-kick in the 14th minute of this Liga I clash against Juventus Bucharest.
Despite his best efforts, though, it didn't exactly go to plan. Nope: Balan smashed his set-piece so high that it ended up flying out of the stadium.
Voluntari, who are managed by ex-Chelsea striker Mutu, did at least take a point in the game which finished 2-2 – with Balan getting on the scoresheet in the 57th minute.
Seen a worse one than this? Answers on a postcard, please. Or, more preferably, @FourFourTwo on Twitter.
The best free-kick in the history of free-kick taking. Somewhere on Mars that ball is making history. June 5, 2018
