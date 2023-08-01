Watford season preview 2023/24: How long will Valerien Ismael last at Vicarage Road?

The Watford season preview 2023/24 is difficult to call, with Valerien Ismael arriving as the new manager.

To implement his direct, extreme high-pressing methods, without the advantage he had at Barnsley of inheriting a group who’d already worked towards that style, Ismael needs time. West Brom allowed him all of six months. How long will he be given at Watford...?

He'll have to propel them further up the table without the help of Ismaïla Sarr, too, with the Senegalese forward leaving the Championship to join Marseille, while Joao Pedro has joined Brighton.

Watford season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Mike Parkin (@RookeryMike)

Last season was a grave – if hardly surprising – disappointment. Another clutch of head coaches were unable to get a tune from an increasingly disinterested squad of (supposedly) talented players. There’s very little to suggest that owner Gino Pozzo is about to change his approach, so if boss Valerien Ismael is struggling after 10 games, we all know the outcome. The only positive is that we know with certainty he can’t leave us and then immediately guide Luton to promotion.

The big talking point is September’s removal of gaffer Rob Edwards and his subsequent success at our friends up the M1. We’re used to head coaches coming and going with alarming frequency, but this one hit different.

I won’t be happy unless Watford manage to field an XI that at least looks like it wants to be there and has a vague idea of how they’re going to win the occasional match. There was very little evidence of that last season.

Our key player will be Imran Louza. Ravaged by injury last term, the mercurial midfielder provides the creativity we lacked so often.

Our most underrated player is Ken Sema – understated but committed, tough and surprisingly tricky.

Look out for forward Yaser Asprilla. He shone for Colombia at this year’s Under-20 World Cup and seems poised to make a big impact.

The active player I’d love to have back is Jadon Sancho, whose career needs restarting – though just thinking back at some of the talent we’ve had in recent years is ruining my summer.

The pantomime villain will be Pozzo. Our owner still has credit in the bank over a decade, but serious questions are being asked about his approach.

I’m least looking forward to playing Leeds. Yes, we’re well aware you sold out your allocation. Congratulations.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is yet to be formed. There is a concern that, as with previous bosses, players won’t be signed to meet his style, but Ismael has the fans’ support – and sympathy.

If he left, he should be replaced by… what do you mean ‘if’? But your guess is as good as anyone’s in that regard.

We’ll finish 11th.

