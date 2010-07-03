We're only here for the Villa

Who would have predicted an early exit for Brazil? TheyÃ¢ÂÂd become everyoneÃ¢ÂÂs choice bet of late but they were on the end of a double Dutch hiding and the World Cup is wide open now.

With Germany also demolishing Argentina, there's every chance we could have a European winner for the second time running. Holland will fancy their chances in the semi-final and could await either Spain or Germany in the final.

Before anyone gets carried there are still some games to play and Spain need to see off Paraguay and not get complacent like they did against Denmark. Also they should pray their match doesnÃ¢ÂÂt go to penalties because Paraguay looked deadly from 12 yards.

Spain are as short as 1/2 to win this inside the 90 minutes, itÃ¢ÂÂs 11/4 it ends a draw and Paddy Power rank Paraguay as 13/2 chances to cause a shock. Could we have another favourite fall at the quarter final stage?

13/2 Paraguay Win

11/4 Draw

1/2 Spain Win

12/1 Paraguay win a penalty shoot out

12/1 Spain win a penalty shoot out

David Villa has seen two of his Golden Boot rivals sent back across the South Atlantic - neither Luis Fabiano nor Gonzalo Higuain will score any more in this World Cup - so Villa will have added incentive to put Paraguay to the sword. BarcelonaÃ¢ÂÂs new man is the 3/1 favourite to score the first goal and you have to think heÃ¢ÂÂs the best bet because Fernando Torres is out of sorts.

The Spanish midfield play their way into attacking postions and with their tic-tac passing game they try to score the perfect goal Ã¢ÂÂ which brings the likes of Xavi and Iniesta into the betting reckoning; both will start and thus have better odds than Cesc Fabregas, who will be a substitute.

First Scorers

3/1 Villa

7/2 Torres

6/1 Pedro

7/1 Mata

15/2 Silva

9/1 Fabregas

10/1 Iniesta

12/1 Xavi

16/1 Alonso



