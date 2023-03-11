West Ham v Aston Villa live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

West Ham v Aston Villa live stream and match preview, Sunday 12 March, 2.00pm GMT

Looking for a West Ham v Aston Villa live stream? We've got you covered. West Ham v Aston Villa isn't being televised in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

West Ham desperately need to pick up points against Aston Villa as they battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Hammers have been dragged into a scrap at the bottom this season and sit one point above the drop zone ahead of the weekend.

They faced a long trip to Cyprus on Thursday in the Europa Conference League, but came back with a 2-0 win over AEK Larnaca in the bag from their last 16 first leg clash.

Villa are up in the safety of 11th place and travel to London after back-to-back league wins over Everton and Crystal Palace.

West Ham won the first meeting between the sides this season in August, Pablo Fornals sealing a 1-0 victory at Villa Park.

Kick-off is at 2.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Lukasz Fabianski is nursing a broken cheekbone and Maxwel Cornet is doubtful for West Ham with a calf problem.

Villa are without Philippe Coutinho, Jed Steer, Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara through injury.

Form

West Ham: WLLWL

Aston Villa: WWLLL

Referee

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for West Ham v Aston Villa.

Stadium

West Ham v Aston Villa will be played at the London Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

West Ham v Aston Villa kick-off is at 2.00pm GMT on Sunday 12 March. It isn't being televised in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 9.00am ET / 6.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.