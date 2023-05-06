West Ham vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

West Ham vs Manchester United live stream and match preview, Sunday May 7, 7.00pm BST

West Ham vs Manchester United live stream and match preview

Looking for a West Ham vs Manchester United live stream? We've got you covered. West Ham vs Manchester United is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

West Ham will be hoping to take another step away from the relegation zone when Champions League-chasing Manchester United visit on Sunday.

The Hammers have pulled four points clear of the bottom three with four games remaining, but they are on a three-match losing run and have two Conference League semi-finals against AZ Alkmaar coming up in the next fortnight.

United lost 1-0 at Brighton on Thursday and might be glancing nervously over their shoulders at Liverpool, who are four points behind, albeit having played an extra game.

Erik ten Hag’s side have already won this fixture twice this season; a 1-0 victory in the league in October and a 3-1 win in the FA Cup in March, both at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 7.00pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca is out for the season, while Kurt Zouma and Vladimir Coufal are also injured.

United are without Donny van de Beek, Lisandro Martinez, Alejandro Garnacho, Phil Jones, Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Tom Heaton.

Form

West Ham: LLLWW

Manchester United: LWDDL

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for West Ham vs Manchester United.

Stadium

West Ham vs Manchester United will be played at the London Stadium.

Kick-off and channel

West Ham vs Manchester United kick-off is at 7.00pm BST on Sunday May 7 in the UK. The game is on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.