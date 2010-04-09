What odds on Zamora being England's Bobby Dazzler?

If you had asked anyone at the start of the season who would be partnering Wayne Rooney up front in South Africa, nobody would have suggested Bobby Zamora.

Even Fulham fans werenÃ¢ÂÂt bowled over by him at first, but now his form has got everyone, including Fabio Capello, sitting up and taking notice.

WeÃ¢ÂÂve had plenty of requests for him making the plane for the World Cup and have had to cut the odds again on Zamora earning a late call up following another goal scoring performance in Europe last night.

The Fulham striker is now 3/1 to be named in Fabio CapelloÃ¢ÂÂs England squad having been available at 5/1 prior to the Europa League victory over Wolfsburg.

Zamora is also 11/1 to score a goal in the World Cup for CapelloÃ¢ÂÂs boys, should he get the nod for the final 23-man squad.



Zamora scores against Wolfsburg - are you watching Fabio?

Ã¢ÂÂZamora for EnglandÃ¢ÂÂ seemed an absurd statement at the start of the season, and whilst many still question his international class there is an increasing number of pundits backing the Fulham striker for World Cup berth.

Despite seeing off Juventus and Wolfsburg in previous rounds, Fulham are still the 9/2 outsiders to win the Europa League, with fellow Premier League side Liverpool the 13/8 favourites.

Hamburg are 2/1 to lift the trophy in their own stadium, with Atletico Madrid 4/1.

Liverpool are 1/2 to see off Fernando TorresÃ¢ÂÂs former club Atletico and reach the final.

Zamora Specials

3/1 Zamora being in EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs WC Squad

11/1 Zamora being in EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs WC Squad and to score in the World Cup

Click here to bet and get a ÃÂ£20 free bet

Europa League

13/8 Liverpool

2/1 Hamburg

4/1 Atletico Madrid

9/2 Fulham

To Reach The Final

1/2 Liverpool

6/4 Atletico

1/2 Hamburg

6/4 Fulham



Click here to bet and get a ÃÂ£20 free bet

More from FourFourTwo.com:Club news * Features * News * Interviews * Home

Interact: Twitter * Facebook * Forums