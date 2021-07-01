What stadiums will the Euro 2020 quarter-finals be played at?

Spreading across Europe will continue for the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, with four different cities hosting this round of knockout fixtures than those where the last-16 games were staged.

Also, for the first time in the tournament, no team will play in their home country for this round of fixtures. Spain, Denmark, and Italy all played all three of their group matches in their home countries, while England did the same and then played their last-16 game at Wembley as well.

Travelling continues for Switzerland, who play Spain in St Petersburg on Friday, July 3 at 5pm BST. They played their first game in Baku against Wales, before travelling to Rome to take on Italy in their second group game. Switzerland then travelled back to Baku to face Turkey, with their last-16 tie against France hosted in Bucharest. Unsurprisingly, they have travelled the farthest out of any team this tournament.

Belgium and Italy will meet at the Allianz Stadium in Munich on Friday, July 2 too, at 8pm BST. Belgium had to beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the last-16, while it took until extra-time before Italy could win against Austria at Wembley. Belgium are also without both Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard for this quarter-final fixture, after they suffered injuries in the first knockout round.

Denmark and Czech Republic will travel across Europe to Azerbaijan and Baku to play each other. Their game is at 5pm BST on Saturday, July 3. The winner will then face either England or Ukraine at Wembley in the semi-finals.

England beat Germany 2-0 at home stadium Wembley to set up this clash with Ukraine, who beat Sweden in extra-time later that evening. The final quarter-final game of Euro 2020, they play each other at Rome's Stadio Olimpico at 8pm BST on Saturday 3 July too.

Following the conclusion of all quarter-finals, Wembley will host both semi-finals on Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 7, before playing centre stage for the final as well. The quarter-finals is the only time Wembley isn't being used for the tournament, with the stadium having hosted five games at Euro 2020 already.

