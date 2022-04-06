When were Everton last relegated from the English top-flight?

Everton are a cornerstone of Premier League football The Merseyside club are the second-longest continuous serving club in the top-flight, with 68 straight seasons under their belt (only Arsenal, with 96, have had more). They also rank third in the all-time points ranking, ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea.

There have been plenty of trophies along the way too, with nine league titles, five FA Cups and one European Cup Winners' Cup. Yet the Toffees are now facing the ignominy of relegation.

Frank Lampard’s side currently sit 17th in the table, just three points ahead of 18th-placed Burnley, who have two games in hand. The Toffees have won just three points from their last available 18 and face a gruelling run of fixtures to the end of the campaign. They still have to play Manchester United, Leicester and Chelsea at home, as well as trips to Anfield, the Emirates and Leicester.

Wednesday evening’s trip to Burnley has 'relegation-six-pointer' written all over it, but even a win might not be enough to keep their rivals at bay.

Everton have not been relegated since the 1950/51 season; 71 years ago. On that occasion, they finished bottom of the league and went down alongside Sheffield United. It was a sign of the times that Blackpool finished third that season. Everton came straight back up the following year and have been enjoying top-flight football ever since.

A demotion to the Championship this season would be a huge shock in general terms, but would also come as little surprise given the club’s behaviour over the past several years. Vast sums of money have been squandered on players and coaches with no clear long-term strategy. Lampard’s appointment in January appears to be the latest misstep, with no real upswing in results since the Englishman took the helm.

With Everton currently building a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, relegation would deal a huge financial blow.

