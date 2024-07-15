Where are the next Euros? All the venues for Euro 2028

Hampden Park in Glasgow will be one of the Euro 2028 venues

It'll be Euro 2028 before you know it. Why, it only feels like three years since Euro 2020, doesn't it? Wait... scratch that.

Germany played host at this year's tournament, and last time around it was held in pan-continental fashion with the teams and fans from around Europe to take in all the action.

The next edition will have multiple hosts, with the four constituents of the United Kingdom sharing the duties with the Republic of Ireland after ending up applying to host entirely uncontested.

Alan Shearer Explains How England Could Have Won The Euros

Which venues will host Euro 2028 in the UK and Ireland?

Everton's new stadium will be one of the English venues (Image credit: Everton FC)

Ten stadiums have been announced for Euro 2028, scattered around England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Those grounds are as follows:

England

Wembley

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Etihad Stadium (officially known as the City of Manchester Stadium for the tournament)

Everton Stadium (which is set to open in 2025)

Villa Park

St James' Park (the one in Newcastle, not Exeter, Brackley or Ardfield)

Northern Ireland

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Casement Park (as yet unbuilt)

Republic of Ireland

Aviva Stadium (officially known as Dublin Arena for the tournament)

Scotland

Hampden Park

Wales

The Principality Stadium (officially known as the Millennium Stadium for the tournament)

Which stadiums will host which games?

Wembley will host the semi-finals and final (Image credit: Alamy)

Aside from Wembley hosting the semis and the final, that's still to be determined.

It's been proposed that the Millennium Stadium should host the opening game.

Beyond that all we know is England will host 28 of the games, with Scotland, Wales and Ireland getting six each and Northern Ireland getting five.

Do all five host countries automatically qualify for Euro 2028?

Dublin will co-host a major football tournament for the first time (Image credit: Alamy)

That was a bit of a contentious issue, because with the exception of Euro 2020, where there was no specified host, we've never had a European Championship with more than two hosts.

UEFA only guarantee automatic qualification to up to two host nations, so a compromise will have to be reached.

The final details are still yet to be ironed out, but as it stands, England, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will all take part in qualifying, with two spots at the tournament held in reserve.

Who would get those two spots if three or more of the five fail to qualify is undecided. It could be done on qualifying record, recent record, or FIFA rankings.

Who else bid for Euro 2028?

Alongside the UK and Ireland bid, UEFA received separate applications from Russia and Turkey. However, Russia were deemed ineligible to host because they are currently barred from UEFA competition following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey pulled out shortly before the deadline, preferring to focus on bidding to co-host Euro 2032 with Italy. That left the UK and Ireland as the only offer on the table. Unsurprisingly, the application was unanimously voted as the winner.

When will Euro 2028 be held and how many teams will compete?

Wales are also first-time major tournament hosts (Image credit: Nick Potts)

It's yet to be fully confirmed, but it's been pencilled in to kick off on Friday June 9 and culminate on Sunday July 9.

The qualifying group stage will kick off in March 2027 and finish in November 2027 as part of a new UEFA format, with play-offs to be held in March 2028.

The competition will follow the same 24-team format as the past three Euros.

Is it normal for more than one country to co-host the Euros?

Yes, but – again, Euro 2020 aside – not as many as five.

Belgium and the Netherlands were the first co-hosts, staging the competition at Euro 2000. That was followed by Austria and Switzerland sharing the duties in 2008, and Poland and Ukraine teaming up in 2012.

More Euros stories

Graham Potter? Pep Guardiola? Sarina Wiegman? New England manager odds with Gareth Southgate's future uncertain

Euro 2024: Who won the Golden Boot?

Spain starlet Lamine Yamal hits historic marks in Euro 2024 final vs England