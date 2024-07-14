Euro 2024: Who won the Golden Boot?
Euro 2024 has come to an end with Spain overcoming England in the final – but which player won the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer?
Euro 2024 has come to an end after Spain beat England 2-1 in an entertaining final in Berlin on Sunday. In total, 117 goals were scored in 51 matches across a month of action in Germany, with an average of 2.29 goals per game.
And the goals were rather spread out this time, with no player netting more than three times in the continental competition.
Six players were tied on three goals at Euro 2024 and UEFA has decided that all of those will share the Golden Boot.
Who is the Euro 2024 Golden Boot winner?
Previous Euros have seen assists used as a tie-break, which would have given Leipzig midfielder Olmo the award on his own, but Uefa announced this year's would just be decided on goals.
Spain's Dani Olmo, England's Harry Kane, Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, Germany's Jamal Musiala, the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo and Slovakia's Ivan Schranz all scored three times at the Euros and each will share the honour of winning the award.
That is a change from Euro 2020, when Cristiano Ronaldo and the Czech Republic's Patrik Schick were tied on five goals, with the award handed to the Portuguese courtesy of him having an assist to his name.
Two of the six, Kane and Musiala, play their football for Bayern Munich. But for the England captain, it is likely to be scant consolation after he misses out on a team trophy once again.
Kane said ahead of the final against Spain that he would swap all of his individual honours for a winners' medal with England, but the wait goes on for the former Tottenham striker, who also won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup.
England's Jude Bellingham and Spain pair Nico Williams and Fabián Ruiz were among 10 players to finish the tournament on two goals.
