Euro 2024: Who won the Golden Boot?

Euro 2024 has come to an end with Spain overcoming England in the final – but which player won the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer?

England's Harry Kane and Spain's Dani Olmo compete for the ball in the final of Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Euro 2024 has come to an end after Spain beat England 2-1 in an entertaining final in Berlin on Sunday. In total, 117 goals were scored in 51 matches across a month of action in Germany, with an average of 2.29 goals per game.

And the goals were rather spread out this time, with no player netting more than three times in the continental competition.

Six players were tied on three goals at Euro 2024 and UEFA has decided that all of those will share the Golden Boot.

