Spain starlet Lamine Yamal hits historic marks in Euro 2024 final vs England

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams celebrate after combining for a Spain goal against England in the final of Euro 2024.

Spain starlet Lamine Yamal has equalled a historic mark in Sunday's Euro 2024 final against England in Berlin.

Yamal turned 17 years old on Saturday and was named in Spain's starting line-up for the game against England, having hit a stunning strike in the semi-final win over France to become the youngest scorer in European Championship history.

Already the youngest player to appear in the Euros, Yamal set up Nico Williams for Spain's opening goal in the final after 47 minutes, following a goalless first half at the Oympiastadion.

And playing in what is likely to be the first of many European Championships, Yamal has become the first Spanish player to provide four assists for Spain at a Euros.

At the age of just 17, the Barcelona attacker could feature in many more editions of the tournament in the years ahead.

More significantly, he has equalled the best assists mark for any player in the Euros at all since records began.

Lamine Yamal in action for Spain against Germany at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yugoslavia's former winger Ljubinko Drulović registered four assists at Euro 2000, a number equalled by Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Belgium's Eden Hazard at Euro 2016. And at Euro 2020, Switzerland's Steven Zuber also set up four goals.

Spain's win over England also makes Lamal not only the youngest winner of the Euros in history, but the youngest at any major international tournament at 17 years and one day.



In the least surprising news of the week, he also has been awarded Player of the Tournament.

