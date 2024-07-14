Spain starlet Lamine Yamal hits historic marks in Euro 2024 final vs England

Spain's 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal recorded an incredible state in Sunday's Euro 2024 final against England in Berlin

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams celebrate after combining for a Spain goal against England in the final of Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain starlet Lamine Yamal has equalled a historic mark in Sunday's Euro 2024 final against England in Berlin.

Yamal turned 17 years old on Saturday and was named in Spain's starting line-up for the game against England, having hit a stunning strike in the semi-final win over France to become the youngest scorer in European Championship history.

