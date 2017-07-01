Where has Stats Zone gone?
By Joe Brewin
FourFourTwo app hangs up its boots
As of summer 2017, FourFourTwo has made the decision to discontinue Stats Zone activities.
Although Stats Zone initially won industry awards and gathered a loyal following, it became a drain on resources that sadly wasn’t matched by the level of interest and, specifically, income it generated.
It’s not been an easy decision – in fact, it’s one of the toughest we’ve had to make in the 23-year history of FourFourTwo.
Sadly, though, the football media content we all consume doesn’t come for free. Trouble is, nobody pays for apps and a significant number of people use ad-blockers. It’s at this point where the financial model breaks down and we have to start making choices about what we can and can’t do any more.
FourFourTwo strives to produce content of a quality above the clickbait churnalism that characterises much of the football market; doing that requires careful budgeting and tough decisions.
Stats Zone was taking time and money that will now be spent on producing quality features – both in writing and video – to service the significantly larger following we have across our other products and channels.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.