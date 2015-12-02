Which star from the Best 100 Football Players in the World 2015 should your club sign? We'll tell you!
It's time to go shopping! Who would be the best man from the #FFT100 to bring to your team? Answer five quick questions and we'll tell your club's director of football who to target...
Do you need a striker or a defender? A marauding midfielder or unbeatable goalkeeper? Is money no object or are the administrators circling?
Answer our five quick questions and we'll tell you who could/should/would come to your club from our list of the best 100 players in the world. See the full list at: http://fft.sm/fft100
