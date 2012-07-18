A whizz around the grounds - Málaga to Real Madrid

FourFourTwo's man in Madrid, Tim Stannard, continues his summer round-up...

MÃÂ¡laga

In enormous contrast to last summer when it was Ã¢ÂÂbuy, buy, buyÃ¢ÂÂ for MÃÂ¡laga with a series of seasonal signings, weÃ¢ÂÂve not heard a peep from the southern side this year. This may be something to do with the club apparently having a bit of a cash flow issue, with the president of the Spanish footballersÃ¢ÂÂ union, Luis Rubiales, revealing MÃÂ¡lagaÃ¢ÂÂs players are owed 35% to 40% of their contracts. This comes after the departure of Fernando Hierro, who left after reportedly becoming a tad uncomfortable with how the finances of the club were run. However, it hasnÃ¢ÂÂt stopped transfer speculation over the purchase of Alvaro Negredo from Sevilla, but also the possible departure of RondÃÂ³n to Spurs, a peculiar move considering goals were a bit of problem for MÃÂ¡laga last season.

Mallorca

Joan CaparrÃÂ³s thinks he has the best squad in la Primera, and who is LLL to question a man of such genius? This is an opinion shared by defender, Nunes, who joshed that Ã¢ÂÂBarcelona and Real Madrid are going to find it difficult to win the league or even get into Europe. ItÃ¢ÂÂs going to be hard as the league is very difficult.Ã¢ÂÂ The blog is even more convinced the Primera pair are both present and correct having noted that striker extraordinaire, Javier Arizmendi, has been added to MallorcaÃ¢ÂÂs ranks, along with former AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid left-back, Antonio LÃÂ³pez and EspanyolÃ¢ÂÂs Javi MÃÂ¡rquez. Leaving the Balearic club is Chori Castro who has moved to Real Sociedad and MartÃÂ­ CrespÃÂ­ who departs on a free.

Osasuna

New Osasuna president Miguel Archanco has said that his club are in a Ã¢ÂÂwar economyÃ¢ÂÂ, as is the case every year in Pamplona, there isnÃ¢ÂÂt a lot of cash slopping about for transfers. Big-jawed, ginger defender Sergio has dropped a division to join Sporting, while Raul GarcÃÂ­a has returned to AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid after a loan spell, something that could be an issue next season, as the attacking midfielder was key to a fine campaign. Emiliano Armenteros has come in from Sevilla on a free, along with former Rayo centre-back Alejandro Arribas. ThereÃ¢ÂÂs also been a bit of closet cleaning with Sisi and Nano leaving the club, too.

Rayo Vallecano

Mmm. It's been a troubling summer for Rayo Vallecano, with the biggest change being in the managerial hotseat, with JosÃÂ© Sandoval leaving and former Cordoba boss Paco JÃÂ©mez taking over. Michu looks on the brink of going to Swansea; Diego Costa and Joel have returned to AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid on loan, while RaÃÂºl Tamudo has left for the Mexican league. Five youth team players have been promoted while Ã¢ÂÂson of MÃÂ­chelÃ¢ÂÂ, AdriÃÂ¡n GonzÃÂ¡lez joins the Rayo peopleÃ¢ÂÂs revolution ahead of the new campaign. More moves needed urgently.

Real Madrid

Tremendously quite at the Valdebebas these days, with Real Madrid yet to make any major moves. Gonzalo HiguaÃÂ­n appears to be staying after all, leaving JosÃÂ© Mourinho with the job of trying to offload KakÃÂ¡ and Ricardo Carvalho - Hamit Altintop has been flogged to Galatasaray - along with Lady Gago, who returns from a loan spell from Roma bearing a Ã¢ÂÂremember me?Ã¢ÂÂ t-shirt. Transfer gossip has focussed on Tottenham's Luka Modric, who has had his summer holidays ruined by the constant pestering of the Spanish press. There is also talk of a move for Inter fullback, Maicon.

