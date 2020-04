A whizz around the grounds - Málaga to Real Madrid

FourFourTwo's man in Madrid, Tim Stannard, continues his summer round-up...

Málaga

In enormous contrast to last summer when it was âÂÂbuy, buy, buyâ for Málaga with a series of seasonal signings, weâÂÂve not heard a peep from the southern side this year. This may be something to do with the club apparently having a bit of a cash flow issue, with the president of the Spanish footballersâ union, Luis Rubiales, revealing MálagaâÂÂs players are owed 35% to 40% of their contracts. This comes after the departure of Fernando Hierro, who left after reportedly becoming a tad uncomfortable with how the finances of the club were run. However, it hasnâÂÂt stopped transfer speculation over the purchase of Alvaro Negredo from Sevilla, but also the possible departure of Rondón to Spurs, a peculiar move considering goals were a bit of problem for Málaga last season.

Mallorca

Joan Caparrós thinks he has the best squad in la Primera, and who is LLL to question a man of such genius? This is an opinion shared by defender, Nunes, who joshed that âÂÂBarcelona and Real Madrid are going to find it difficult to win the league or even get into Europe. ItâÂÂs going to be hard as the league is very difficult.â The blog is even more convinced the Primera pair are both present and correct having noted that striker extraordinaire, Javier Arizmendi, has been added to MallorcaâÂÂs ranks, along with former Atlético Madrid left-back, Antonio López and EspanyolâÂÂs Javi Márquez. Leaving the Balearic club is Chori Castro who has moved to Real Sociedad and Martí Crespí who departs on a free.

Osasuna

New Osasuna president Miguel Archanco has said that his club are in a âÂÂwar economyâÂÂ, as is the case every year in Pamplona, there isnâÂÂt a lot of cash slopping about for transfers. Big-jawed, ginger defender Sergio has dropped a division to join Sporting, while Raul García has returned to Atlético Madrid after a loan spell, something that could be an issue next season, as the attacking midfielder was key to a fine campaign. Emiliano Armenteros has come in from Sevilla on a free, along with former Rayo centre-back Alejandro Arribas. ThereâÂÂs also been a bit of closet cleaning with Sisi and Nano leaving the club, too.

Rayo Vallecano

Mmm. It's been a troubling summer for Rayo Vallecano, with the biggest change being in the managerial hotseat, with José Sandoval leaving and former Cordoba boss Paco Jémez taking over. Michu looks on the brink of going to Swansea; Diego Costa and Joel have returned to Atlético Madrid on loan, while Raúl Tamudo has left for the Mexican league. Five youth team players have been promoted while âÂÂson of MíchelâÂÂ, Adrián González joins the Rayo peopleâÂÂs revolution ahead of the new campaign. More moves needed urgently.

Real Madrid

Tremendously quite at the Valdebebas these days, with Real Madrid yet to make any major moves. Gonzalo Higuaín appears to be staying after all, leaving José Mourinho with the job of trying to offload Kaká and Ricardo Carvalho - Hamit Altintop has been flogged to Galatasaray - along with Lady Gago, who returns from a loan spell from Roma bearing a âÂÂremember me?â t-shirt. Transfer gossip has focussed on Tottenham's Luka Modric, who has had his summer holidays ruined by the constant pestering of the Spanish press. There is also talk of a move for Inter fullback, Maicon.

