Who are the commentators and pundits on ITV this weekend?

By
published

The FA Cup action returns to ITV this weekend, promising plenty of excitement and talking points

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: Former Footballers Ian Wright and Roy Keane speak as they present on ITV Sport prior to the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on March 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
ITV have assembled a star-studied lineup to present this weekend's action (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The FA Cup takes centre stage this weekend as some of England's biggest teams contest for a place in the fifth round, with the potential for some historic giant killings on the horizon.

ITV will once again play a key role in broadcasting the action, having claimed the rights to some of the most highly anticipated fixtures featuring the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

So, we're all set for a fascinating few days of action and you can take it all in with a star-studded lineup of presenters from ITV, all kicking off on Friday evening.

Who are the commentators and pundits on ITV this weekend?

ITV television presenter Mark Pougatch prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park on February 7, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images) ITV Euro 2024

Mark Pougatch will spearhead this weekend's coverage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United vs Leicester City

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United is challenged by Victor Kristiansen of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Leicester City FC at Old Trafford on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Leicester City have already faced off in a cup competition this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Friday Evening's action sees Ruud Van Nistelrooy return to Old Trafford as Leicester City manager looking to capitalise on a difficult period for the Red Devils.

Mark Pougatch hosts the action, joined by a punditry super team of Ian Wright and Roy Keane.

ITV regulars Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon will be on hand to talk us through the action from the commentary gantry.

Brighton vs Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Aston Villa in December 2024.

Chelsea appear to be back on track after a dip in results in recent weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea head to the South Coast on Saturday evening to face a dangerous Brighton side looking to follow on from a hard-fought win over West Ham last weekend.

Seema Jaswal presents the action on ITV4, joined by former Chelsea duo Steve Sidwell and Glenn Johnson, with Seb Hutchinson and Adam Virgo on commentary at the Amex Stadium.

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool

Liverpool manager Arne Slot reacts before the English League Cup semi-final second leg football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 6, 2025.

Arne Slot will be looking to replicate his side's Carabao Cup performances this weekend (Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The Championship's lowest-ranked side face the daunting task of hosting Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday, having already secured a domestic cup final spot earlier in the week.

Mark Pougatch returns to hosting duties in Plymouth, joined by Karen Carney and Robbie Fowler to provide analysis of all the action.

Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon are also recalled to commentary duties after their work at Old Trafford on Friday

TOPICS
James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.

More about stories
Children at FC Shakhtar&#039;s United Together Programme

How much do clubs charge for young fans to be mascots?
BBC Sport Presenter, Alex Scott, reacts prior to the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Everton and Manchester City at Walton Hall Park on December 15, 2024 in Liverpool, England.

Who are the commentators and pundits on the BBC this weekend?
Children at FC Shakhtar&#039;s United Together Programme

How much do clubs charge for young fans to be mascots?
See more latest