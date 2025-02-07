Who are the commentators and pundits on ITV this weekend?

ITV have assembled a star-studied lineup to present this weekend's action

The FA Cup takes centre stage this weekend as some of England's biggest teams contest for a place in the fifth round, with the potential for some historic giant killings on the horizon.

ITV will once again play a key role in broadcasting the action, having claimed the rights to some of the most highly anticipated fixtures featuring the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

So, we're all set for a fascinating few days of action and you can take it all in with a star-studded lineup of presenters from ITV, all kicking off on Friday evening.

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Friday Evening's action sees Ruud Van Nistelrooy return to Old Trafford as Leicester City manager looking to capitalise on a difficult period for the Red Devils.

Mark Pougatch hosts the action, joined by a punditry super team of Ian Wright and Roy Keane.

ITV regulars Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon will be on hand to talk us through the action from the commentary gantry.

Brighton vs Chelsea

Chelsea head to the South Coast on Saturday evening to face a dangerous Brighton side looking to follow on from a hard-fought win over West Ham last weekend.

Seema Jaswal presents the action on ITV4, joined by former Chelsea duo Steve Sidwell and Glenn Johnson, with Seb Hutchinson and Adam Virgo on commentary at the Amex Stadium.

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool

The Championship's lowest-ranked side face the daunting task of hosting Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday, having already secured a domestic cup final spot earlier in the week.

Mark Pougatch returns to hosting duties in Plymouth, joined by Karen Carney and Robbie Fowler to provide analysis of all the action.

Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon are also recalled to commentary duties after their work at Old Trafford on Friday