England star to pull out of Nations League squad, in big blow to Lee Carsley

England are set to be missing a key player for their international fixtures this week, in what will be Lee Carsley's first games in charge of the national team.

Appointed on an interim basis to replace Gareth Southgate, Carsley named his first squad last Thursday to face the Republic of Ireland and Finland. There were some big changes made, too, with Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke and Morgan Gibbs-White all receiving their first call-ups.

Kieran Trippier, meanwhile, has retired from international football - and he's not the only senior player set to be missing for the first Nations League games of this campaign.

Indeed, Phil Foden is set to withdraw from England due to contracting an illness. His Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola highlighted that it seemed unlikely he would meet up with the Three Lions at St. George's Park this week after beating West Ham United 3-1 on Saturday.

"I don't think so right now," Guardiola said about Foden linking up with England.

"I think he will not go but I don't know. He doesn't feel well. But national teams, they decide."

Foden has played just one half this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Foden started all seven games for England at Euro 2024, though he failed to score or assist on the way to the final. In total, the 24-year-old has played 41 times for England, scoring four goals since making his debut in 2020.

The forward has managed just 45 minutes of first team football in Manchester City's opening three Premier League games, however, coming on in the second half of their 2-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Foden won't be wearing the white of England this next week (Image credit: Matt McNulty - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

He has failed to make the last two matchday squads for City, and is now likely to miss the England internationals.

England will play the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on September 7 before coming back to London to take on Finland at Wembley on September 10.

