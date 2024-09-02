England star to pull out of Nations League squad, in big blow to Lee Carsley

England will have to make do without a key player for their clashes against the Republic of Ireland and Finland

England are set to be missing a key player for their international fixtures this week, in what will be Lee Carsley's first games in charge of the national team.

Appointed on an interim basis to replace Gareth Southgate, Carsley named his first squad last Thursday to face the Republic of Ireland and Finland. There were some big changes made, too, with Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke and Morgan Gibbs-White all receiving their first call-ups.

Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 