Alan Shearer responds to calls for boxing fight with Roy Keane

By
published

Premier League greats Alan Shearer and Roy Keane had a few run-ins during their playing days

Alan Shearer
Neither Alan Shearer or Roy Keane were shy of confrontation during their playing days (Image credit: Getty Images)

Could Alan Shearer and Roy Keane one day face off in a celebrity boxing match?

Newcastle United icon vs Manchester United legend? BBC vs ITV? The Rest Is Football vs Stick To Football? It has the potential to be a showdown for the ages.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has covered a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia.